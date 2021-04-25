HENDERSONVILLE (AP) — Authorities charged a North Carolina woman with murder Sunday in the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to a residence at about 8:43 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they determined that the girl had died of stab wounds.
Penny Short Hartle, 50, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder. Hartle did not receive bond and is scheduled to have her first appearance in court on Monday.
Authorities did not release any additional details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.