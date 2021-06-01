RALEIGH (AP) — Two more people have been arrested in the death of a 69-year-old man whose body was found at a cemetery in North Carolina, police said.
News outlets report Raleigh police said Johnathan Dan Villanueva-Galer, 19, of Raleigh was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the murder of James Lucy Taylor. Police also said juvenile petitions have been obtained for a 16-year-old who has been taken into custody in the death of James Lacy Taylor.
Police were called to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raleigh Friday night, where they found a seriously injured man who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Laura Hourigan, a police spokeswoman, said Tayl;or's death was not a random act. So far, police have not revealed the cause of death because the investigation is ongoing, she said.
