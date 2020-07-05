DURHAM (AP) — A 74-year-old North Carolina woman was fatally shot by “celebratory gunfire” on the Fourth of July, police said.
Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis said in a statement that “reckless behavior” led to the shooting death of Paulette Thorpe late Saturday, news outlets reported. Davis said some people “carelessly” fired guns into the air during the holiday celebration.
“Ms. Thorpe’s death reminds us that we as a community must work together to prevent these senseless acts, so that no family suffers such a tragedy ever again,” the chief said.
Thorpe died at a hospital, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.