CHARLOTTE (AP) — The FBI and the National Park Service are asking for the public's help in an investigation into the discovery of a body along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina last year.
A news release from the park service says parkway personnel received a report from a park visitor on Oct 9, 2021 of a body near a parkway overlook. Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and found a body below the Yadkin Valley Overlook at Milepost 289.8, the news release said.
Investigators identified the victim as Josue Calderon, 33, of Rhode Island. An autopsy conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Calderon's death was a homicide.
The news release from the FBI on Thursday said Calderon traveled with two other men in a 2018 silver Chevrolet Equinox with a Florida license plate from Rhode Island to North Carolina. Both the park service and FBI are asking the public to contact them if they saw the men or the Chevrolet SUV on Oct. 6 or 7 of last year between Raleigh and Blowing Rock.
