MATTHEWS (AP) — A fire at a Duke Energy substation in North Carolina left more than 11,000 customers without power for several hours Friday, officials said.
The fire erupted on a portable piece of equipment being used as a part of maintenance work at the substation in Matthews, news outlets reported. Videos showed a column of smoke rising from the substation.
So far, the cause of the fire has not been determined. Matthews is just outside of Charlotte.
Duke Energy switched over affected homes and businesses to another substation to restore power, the company said. Power was restored at around 12:30 p.m.
The fire prompted Matthews police to close down a street until the fire was brought under control.
(1) comment
Hummm , good chance it was from overheating , or not .
