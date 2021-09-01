Republican Senate leader Phil Berger speaks Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C., as Senate Republicans advanced a measure that would limit how teachers can discuss racial concepts inside the classroom. Berger hopes the measure will shed light on possible "indoctrination" of public-school children and teachings of "critical race theory." He revised House Bill 324 last month to add five prohibited concepts and clarify that such ideas could still be taught as long as educators did not “promote” the beliefs by forcing pupils to personally adopt them. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)