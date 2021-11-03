DURHAM (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his partner's daughter more than three years ago, according to a district attorney.
The news release from the Durham County District Attorney's office on Tuesday said Francisco Alvarado, 37, was found guilty by a jury on Oct. 28, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Alvarado had faced felony charges of taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child by an adult.
Prosecutors said Alvarado raped his partner’s daughter in September 2018, when she was 9 years old. Alvarado was living with the victim and her mother, but fled to Ohio after the assault, authorities said.
Alvarado was arrested by U.S. marshals about a week later, the news release said. The district attorney's office said it relied on DNA evidence, the victim’s injuries and surveillance footage of Alvarado buying the child candy at a grocery store around the time of the assault during the trial.
Alvarado, who will be placed on the sex offender registry, has been ordered to never contact the victim, the news release said.
