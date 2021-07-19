WILKESBORO (AP) — A man was arrested Monday in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman. a sheriff's office said.
Donald Ray Lassiter, 36, of Elkin was charged by the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office with murder in the death of Stephanie Nicole Hatton, 25, of Kernersville, news outlets reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on Sunday to a report of a shooting in the town of Elkin. When the deputies reached the location, they found Hatton dead from a gunshot wound. According to the sheriff’s office, Lassiter was arrested by deputies at around 11 a.m. on Monday. It’s not known if he has an attorney.
