CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged by police early Monday in a fatal hit-and-run in which speed and alcohol appeared to be factors, authorities said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that Rinnell Curry, 33, was killed on Sunday after being struck by a car on a street in west Charlotte. According to police, Curry was standing in the road away from her vehicle when she was hit.
The news release said detectives got information on the car that hit Curry and found it at the driver’s residence. Police then arrested Jody Yeldell, 46, and charged him with driving with a revoked license, driving while impaired, felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.
An investigation into the accident is continuing, police said.
