NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game, police said Sunday.
North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday.
Jeimy Henrriquez left her home in North Miami Beach on Saturday morning with someone she met while playing Fire Max, police said.
Authorities said they don't know the name of the person who picked up the teen, but she took her book bag and cellphone with her.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, she called her mother, weeping that she was hungry and was far from home. She then hung up. Detectives were able to ping the call to North Carolina, police said. The alert did not identify the area in North Carolina where the phone pinged.
The alert sent by police said the 5-foot-1 and 130-pound teen is considered endangered. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Miami Beach Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.