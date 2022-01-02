SWANSBORO--The search for a missing kayaker enters it's third day.
Hammocks Beach State Park rangers are on the water and islands around the Swansboro holding out hope that 73-year-old Warren Liner is alive and can be returned home before weather conditions begin to deteriorat as predicted later Sunday.
Liner was reported missing Dec. 31 after he launched his single - person kayak from the HBSP visitors center put in.
Liner's Teal colored kayak was spotted by Bear Island campers Friday on the ocean side beach of Bear Island with many of Liner's personal belongings including his flip phone.
Sunday's search has been scaled back considerably with many agencies who were on scene and in the water on Saturday, absent.
While searchers began the day Sunday under sunny, unseasonably warm conditions albeit very breezy with a southwest winds, changes are imminent as a line of thunderstorms is predicted to overspread eastern North Carolina this afternoon. Gale force winds offshore are expected through Monday and temperatures are expected to plummet into low 50s for daytime on Monday.
Hammocks Beach State Park is comprised of the mainland side which houses the visitors center and the adjoining former FFA and 4H Camp plus four islands: Bear, Dudley, Huggins and Jones.
