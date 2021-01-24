TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A North Carolina-bound flight had to return to the gate in Florida after it was struck by a bird during takeoff on Sunday.
Delta flight 2084 from Tampa to Raleigh returned to the gate after being struck by the bird at Tampa International Airport, Delta said in a statement.
The Airbus A319 had 40 customers and five crew members on board.
Because of damage to the plane's engine, the passengers and crew had to transfer to another plane to continue the flight.
