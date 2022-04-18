WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A knife-wielding woman robbed a Taco Bell restaurant in North Carolina by climbing through the drive-thru window and grabbing a cash drawer, police said.
Winston-Salem police said in a news release that the unidentified woman fled in a brown sport utility vehicle after robbing the the fast-food restaurant on Saturday afternoon.
No injures were reported.
The Winston-Salem Journal reported that the woman was swinging a large knife as she entered the restaurant through the window, then stole an undisclosed amount of money.
