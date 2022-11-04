This image provided by Pat Harrigan for Congress, shows Pat Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina's new 14th District in western Charlotte. A shooting at his parents' home in Hickory, N.C., on Oct. 18, 2022, has placed tremendous stress on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, his mother Marla Harrigan said on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Pat Harrigan for Congress via AP)