ASHEVILLE – Four people, including a Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputy, were arrested June 22 in relation to a criminal enterprise investigation that included a potential human trafficking ring, according to an Asheville police news release June 23.
“Asheville Police Department officers and detectives assisted the Cherokee Indian Police Department to arrest someone wanted that was in the Asheville area on Thursday afternoon,” spokesperson Samantha Booth said in the news statement.
“This led the group to evidence that a broader criminal enterprise was afoot to include a potential human trafficking ring. APD then rallied assistance from state and federal partners and continued investigating.”
Several juveniles were apprehended carrying firearms, and among the items seized were four different types of pistols, 9.97 grams of fentanyl, 13.42 grams of meth and 13.19 grams of crack cocaine. The juveniles were released to their parents and the Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted, according to APD’s news release.
Deputy Chad Walker of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, who was arrested June 22 on charges of soliciting a prostitute and fired from the sheriff’s office shortly after, is "ensnared" in the operation, according to APD’s news release. Walker was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on June 22 and released under a written promise issued by the magistrate.
Also arrested were Paul Anthony Valdez Jr., Milo Jamemall Henderson, and Kaley Brooke Locust, who were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility June 22, according to APD's news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.