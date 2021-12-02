There isn’t much Claude Crews has not done for the Swansboro and surrounding area communities.
And on Thursday evening, Dec. 2, 2021, inside the Swansboro High School gymnasium during the halftime of the Pirate-West Craven varsity girls basketball game, Crews was summoned to the home-end of the court by his longtime friend and Pirate public address announcer Charles A. Rawls. Crews was unaware he was about to be the center of attention but soon realized something was afoot when his wife Mary and other close family members emerged from the bleachers and side entrance and surrounded the stunned albeit smiling Crews. The entourage grew with other friends and members of the Swansboro Century Club plus local and county elected officials including Swansboro Mayor John Davis, Commissioners Larry Philpott , P.J. Pugliese and Onslow County Commissioner Royce Bennett.
A metal relief wall plaque was presented to Crews proclaiming the “Claude E. Crews' Annex Gymnasium….December 2, 2021.” The plaque will be affixed to an interior wall inside the middle school gym at a later time as too will Crews’ name on the exterior facade of the middle school annex.
From his service as park superintendent at Hammocks Beach and Cliffs of the Neuse State Parks to his work as a district coordinator for the Onslow County Parks & Recreation for 16 years beginning in July 2003, Crews has worked tirelessly on a volunteer basis with the Swansboro Middle School rec basketball.
Over the course of his tenure, Crews supervised hundreds of volunteers and touched the lives of countless youth.
Forty years ago, Crews along with others including the late Joseph Beasley and the late Earl Taylor plus retired SHS Athletic Director Ronnie Ross formed the Swansboro Century Club. On Dec. 1, 2021, the Swansboro Century Club was named the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business of the Year.
After the halftime ceremony, Crews spent a few moments off court with SHS Principal Dr. Helen Gross and others then resumed his duties next to Rawls and manned the clock for the second half of the girls’ game.
