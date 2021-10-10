DURHAM (AP) — A man found shot to death inside a car in a Durham, North Carolina, elementary school parking lot has been identified as a suspect in a homicide in Newport News, Virginia.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that Newport News police identified the man on Saturday as Karlos Evan Andrews, 37. His body was found Friday.
Andrews was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Loren Javell Ransome, on Oct. 5, and was previously said to be armed and dangerous, according to a release from the Newport News Police Department.
In addition to first-degree murder, he was being sought on charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and shooting a firearm in a public place.
Andrews was found at Eastway Elementary School on Friday. Newport News police said they were notified by Durham police late Friday that Andrews had been found, and that he had taken his own life.
