LINVILLE (AP) — A 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina.
The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls.
WJHL-TV reported that the victim was Philip D. Williams, 53.
Elk River Falls, in the Pisgah National Forest, has been the scene of multiple drownings in recent years, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
During the rescue and recovery efforts Friday, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency and was taken by helicopter to the hospital. The fire department said the diver is expected to make a full recovery and that his medical issues were unrelated to the dive.
