This photo provided by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts shows Associate Justice Sam Ervin IV. The legal fight over North Carolina's redistricting plans shifted quickly to the state Supreme Court the day after trial judges refused to throw out the new maps. Lawyers for Republican legislative leaders asked Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that Associate Justice Anita Earls be recused because of previous ties to groups involved with the plaintiffs. They had already demanded that Associate Justice Ervin IV step away because as the only sitting member running for reelection this year the court's decisions could affect when elections he'll be competing in are scheduled. (North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts via AP)