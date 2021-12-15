BURGAW (AP) — A North Carolina man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies trying to serve a domestic violence protective order, a sheriff's office said.
Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said the deputies were attempting to serve the order in the Canetuck community around 10 a.m. on Tuesday when they encountered an armed person, news outlets reported. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation identified the man on Wednesday as Kevin Glenn Swinson, 45.
Cutler said a shooting ensued, but provided no additional details, only saying that the deputies, Grant Simme and John Dragocastano, were not hurt.
District Attorney Ben David said both deputies will be placed on leave as an investigation into the shooting gets underway. The NCSBI is looking into the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.