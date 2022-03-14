NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl who was visiting North Carolina's Outer Banks from the European country of Albania died Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident occurred Saturday evening in Nags Head.
The Town of Nags Head said in a news release that the teen was trying to cross the main highway at about 7:40 p.m. The girl's name was not released.
Off-duty EMS employees who were nearby were able to restore a pulse, town officials said. But the teen later died at The Outer Banks Hospital.
The news release said that neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. No charges are expected to be brought against the 65-year-old driver, who is from Nags Head. The incident remains under investigation.
“Nags Head’s police and fire and rescue ... would like to thank everyone who assisted at the scene. Our thoughts are with the families who have been impacted,” the release said.
