LA GRANGE - Willie Lee Davis Jr., 48, of La Grange, was arrested following a search warrant that was executed at his residence on East Boundary Street by the Lenoir County Narcotics Unit and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit. The search warrant was conducted pursuant to an active narcotics investigation.
During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement located 68 fentanyl pills, 72 bindles of heroin, Schedule VI-controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. It was also determined that controlled substances were being distributed from the residence.
Davis was arrested and charged with the following:
· Four counts of trafficking opium/heroin
· Four counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the use and sale of controlled substances
· Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance
· One count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute heroin
· One count of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine
· One count of selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
· One count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule VI controlled substance
· One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
Davis received a secured bond for all charges.
