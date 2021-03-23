LUMBERTON (AP) — The bodies of 10 dogs, mostly pit bulls, were found discarded in trash bags during a community cleanup even in North Carolina.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Saturday in a Facebook post that the dogs' discovery is under investigation.
He said the trash bags containing the dogs' bodies had been discarded in a ditch.
The bags were found during a community cleanup event Saturday organized by first responders in the county. Volunteers collected more than 1,500 bags of trash and 200 tires.
Wilkins said the dogs' bodies had deteriorated too badly to determine their cause of death.
