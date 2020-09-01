FILE - In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Margaret Choinacki, 87, who has no other family members left because her husband and daughter have died, blows kisses to her friend Frances Reaves during a drive-by visit at Miami Jewish Health in Miami. Floridians will soon be allowed to visit loved ones in nursing homes after nearly six months of vulnerable seniors being cut off from family as Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, that facilities could start a partial reopening. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)