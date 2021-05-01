FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, a woman sits in a downtown doorway in Elizabeth City, N.C. The fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff’s deputies has sent shock waves through Elizabeth City. The majority Black city in the state’s rural northeastern corner holds an important place in African American history in the 19th and 20th centuries. But some residents say it seemed too close-knit and too out-of-the-way to become a flashpoint in the 21st. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)