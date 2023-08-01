CHERRY POINT - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point recently announced they will be hosting a large-force composite Air Force exercise called 'Razor Talon' to enhance teamwork and coordination between the U.S. Army, Air Force and Marine Corps.
Fighter jets, mobility aircraft and contingency response assets from both the Army and Marine Corps will join forces to defend MCAS Cherry Point against simulated airborne threats during this exercise.
"Exercises such as 'Razor Talon' provides the opportunity for U.S. armed forces to build cohesive relationships through mutual training and MCAS Cherry Point delivers the needed facilities, ranges, air space, aviation support and services to train and test at such a large-scale," wrote MCAS Cherry Point in a press release.
'Razor Talon' involves a network of alert fighters, tankers, airborne early warning planes, rotary wing air interceptors and ground-based air defense systems.
Assets and personnel will be guided by interagency and defense radars. Occasional explosions from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines conducting their routine training may be heard locally.
Residents may also see occasional parachute operations and should expect heightened aviation activity and military vehicle presence during this time, officials said.
The training exercise is one of several announced this month by the air station:
Aug. 1-9, boat operations conducted until 10 p.m.
Aug. 8-9, boat operations near BT-9 and MCAS Cherry Point.
Aug. 4-18, 24-hour operations at MCOLF Oak Grove.
Aug. 14-22, 24-hour operations at MCOLF Atlantic.
Aug. 22-31, parachute operations at MCOLF Bogue until 8 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.