SWANSBORO - Firefighters called to battle a blaze at the Oyster Bay Estates home of Debbie Robert Fisher recovered a body, according to Chief Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department.
Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death, he said.
The Friday blaze badly damaged the home.
Chief Dave Degnan of the Swansboro Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a structure fire with possible entrapment at 112 Oyster Bay Road.
Witnesses reported seeing flams and smoke at about 5:30 p.m.
"Onslow County Communications Center dispatched Bear Creek, Hubert, Western Carteret and Pumpkin Center fire departments for automatic aid," Degnan said. "Upon arrival, the residence was found to be fully involved with heavy fire conditions. Fire suppression operations were initiated, and extinguishment was hampered due to rapid fire progression and structural instability. The fire was brought under control and due to the severity of the fire, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina State Fire Marshal's office Investigation teams were requested for assistance. The fire was completely extinguished and the fire investors ongoing. No other structures were damaged."
