North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has won judgments against two separate contractors who defrauded consumers in the Tar Heel state. Stein says the judgment prevents both contractors from ever doing contracting and home repair work in the state.
In one case, Stein accused Triangle-area contractor Jorge Garcia scammed elderly customers in home repair schemes. ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson started investigating Garcia in 2015. Wilson announced the lawsuit in June 2020.
In Garcia's case Stein won a default judgment that permanently bans Garcia, his company JH Home Improvements Inc., and his wife Helen Smith Flores from doing contracting and home repair work in North Carolina.
Garcia targeted and manipulated elderly homeowners into hiring him to perform unnecessary home repairs and improvements. Stein said the work was rarely completed and the contracts were vague and misleading. When consumers complained to him, Garcia threatened to abandon the work. He also borrowed money from some victims and failed to pay back most of these loans, according to Stein.
