RALEIGH – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is accepting public comments through Monday, Jan. 9 on proposed amendments to two action plans for administering HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The proposed action plan amendments are intended to expand programs to help more North Carolinians benefit from ongoing disaster recovery initiatives. The amendments include updates to allocations for the ReBuild NC Homeowner Recovery Program and Affordable Housing Development Fund, among other program changes.
The public comment periods for the CDBG-DR Substantial Action Plan Amendment 10 for Hurricane Matthew funding and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 4 for Hurricane Florence funding opened Dec. 9, 2022, and will end at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The current action plans and draft amendments are available for review online. The public is encouraged to submit comments by email to: publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to: NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.
A division of the state Department of Public Safety, NCORR manages long-term disaster recovery, community development, mitigation and resiliency programs in areas of the state impacted by hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Learn more about NCORR programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.
