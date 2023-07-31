A Harnett County man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested in Kinston Sunday.
Julian Evan Taylor has outstanding warrants from Harnett County for second degree kidnapping, common law robbery, assault on a female and communicating threats. At around noon Sunday, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies from the B Shift received information he was hiding in the 3900 block of Cayla Beth’s Lane in Kinston.
Deputies responded to the area, found the home where his vehicle was located and conducted a “knock and talk” visit. Taylor was apprehended without incident.
He was transported to Lenoir County Jail, where he is being held without bond for Harnett County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.