FILE - Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, left, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speak to reporters outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 24, 2023. Pearson and Jones, who became Democratic heroes as members of the “Tennessee Three,” reclaimed their legislative seats Thursday, Aug. 3, after they were expelled for involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)