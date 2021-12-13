BALTIMORE (AP) — A 3-year-old girl who was wounded by a discharged firearm in Maryland's largest city is going to be OK, Baltimore's police chief says.
Patrol officers responding Saturday afternoon to a shooting report found the girl inside a home with a graze wound, police said in a news release. The child was taken to the hospital and was in good condition, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told news outlets.
Detectives were investigating what happened so "we can hold the person or persons responsible for who would have had a gun in the residence and discharged that gun, hurting a child, potentially killing that child and others,” Harrison said at a news conference about weekend violence in the city.
Mayor Brandon Scott also addressed the shooting at the news conference, scolding people for putting children in an unsafe environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.