Signs promoting candidates for Fort Myers Beach town council sit along a roadside on Estero Island, which was heavily damaged in September's Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After the area was devastated and thousands were left displaced by Hurricane Ian, Lee County extended their early voting period and permitted voters on Election Day to cast their ballot in any of the dozen open polling places. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)