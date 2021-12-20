RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office is looking for a man who they say fired shots into the home of his ex-girlfriend's parents, set his rental home on fire and fled from law enforcement officers after an attempted traffic stop.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Raequan Mudd, 24, is considered armed and dangerous and residents in north Raleigh should be on the look out for him, WRAL reported.
According to Baker, Mudd started a fire on Thursday inside a home he was renting in order to get back at his girlfriend who broke up with him. He was also upset because he was served an eviction notice that same day, the sheriff said.
After setting fire to the home, he fired shots into his girlfriend’s parents house, leading to charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and arson, authorities said. No one was hurt, the sheriff's office said.
On Friday, officers located Mudd and tried to stop him. He sped off and crashed his SUV at an intersection on the north side of Raleigh and then fled on foot, authorities said. A search for Mudd continued over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office has used drones, helicopters and dogs to locate Mudd.
