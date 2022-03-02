GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Family, students and supporters joined members of the Goldsboro/Wayne branch of the NAACP on Tuesday at the Wayne County Public Schools Central Office to speak out about the Feb. 22 suspension of teacher Anthony Williams.
Williams, a science teacher at Southern Wayne High since 2008, was suspended with pay following an alleged physical altercation between himself and Wayne County deputy Albert Wood during a Feb. 16 basketball game at Southern Wayne High in Dudley.
Wood allegedly found Williams with a pocket knife, questioned him and asked that he turn over the knife, which is banned from school property, said Joel Gillie, Wayne County public information officer, on behalf of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
When Wood asked Williams to hand over the knife, he refused, resulting in “physical contact,” which Gillie did not elaborate on.
Williams was later charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon on school property and misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Gillie said.
School staff are continuing to review the matter, with Williams being a tenured teacher with substantial job protections and due process rights under the law, said Ken Derksen, Wayne County Public Schools executive director for community engagement and student and family support.
“Generally, suspensions are initiated by the district’s human resources department or the superintendent when an employee is criminally charged,” Derksen said. “This allows time for district staff to thoroughly investigate. This is especially important in instances when criminal charges arise from incidents on school property.
“There are disagreements among witnesses on key facts that are under review.”
Derksen said Wood is a school resource officer at Mount Olive Middle School.
Gillie confirmed Tuesday that the deputy has not faced any disciplinary action.
“Deputy Wood has not been placed on administrative leave,” Gillie said. “The incident was investigated. The only reason to put an officer or deputy on administrative leave is if some protocol was broken.”
Gillie also said no body camera footage was recorded by Wood during his exchange with Williams.
Supporters of Williams gathered outside of the central office building for Wayne County Public Schools, on Royall Avenue, Tuesday afternoon to demand Williams be reinstated as a teacher.
Habekah Cannon, a Charlotte attorney representing Williams, said Wood had taken an extra work shift Feb. 16 at the Southern Wayne High basketball game that night and that Williams’ suspension as a result of the incident was unjust.
“We will not stand for this,” Cannon said. “This is a cover up by the Wayne County school district and the sheriff’s office.
“The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County schools wanted this swept under the rug.”
Wood gave his explanation of what happened in a report filed with the Wayne County Clerk of Court on Feb. 17.
Wood wrote in the report summary that Williams was on the campus of Southern Wayne High watching a basketball game and had a knife in his right pocket. Wood also wrote that as he attempted to get the knife from Williams, Williams pulled away several times and refused to let go of the knife.
Alessandra Martinez, a Southern Wayne High student who organized a Feb. 24 school walkout in support of Williams, said during Tuesday’s event she hopes Williams and his family get the justice they deserve.
“Mr. Williams has had a great impact on me during my time as a student at Southern Wayne High School,” Martinez said. “He is a peaceful person and a pacifist. He is not violent. This is just something that you would not expect to happen to him.”
Jamie Williams, wife of Anthony Williams, also spoke and said she was disappointed by Wood’s actions and the lack of response from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
“Their lack of support in this is disgustingly hurtful,” Williams said. “It’s one thing to see it from outside, but to live this and witness it first hand is devastating. It is sad that our family is now having to go through family counseling as a result of this incident.
“At this point, the sight of a Wayne County deputy does not give me some sense of comfort but the opposite.”
Anthony Williams was at the conference, along with his children, but declined to speak.
Cannon has claimed that Williams was charged unfairly and in retaliation for filing a complaint with school office staff that he was allegedly assaulted by Wood.
Cannon said the charges against Williams came within hours of his complaint at central office.
“There is footage of the incident,” Cannon said of the Feb. 16 game. “I have requested the footage from the school’s principal, Kevin Smith.”
Cannon said the video has not been released.
The News Argus requested video footage of the incident from Wayne County Public Schools officials. The video was not released Tuesday.
Williams is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 23, according to a document filed with the Wayne County Clerk of Court.
Cannon said she and others plan to attend the hearing. Williams does not currently plan to file a lawsuit against the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon said.
Maj. Richard Lewis, with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, declined to return phone calls Friday and Monday seeking details about the case.
“The incident has been reviewed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” Gillie said. “No further information will be released as criminal proceedings are pending in court.”
An unverified video of the incident was released Tuesday and posted on various social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.