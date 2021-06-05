HUNTERSVILLE (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man suspected of killing three people in a mobile home community died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Huntersville police responded to a call Tuesday after a family member found Michael Eugene Elliot, 58, dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his home. The next day, police found a second victim, identified as Kendrick Eugene Knight, 26, in a nearby wooded area. Officials said Knight had been shot and stabbed multiple times.
On Thursday, police found a third victim, Phillip Daryl Jewell, 41, in his home in the same mobile home community as the first two victims. Police said Jewell had been shot. Also inside Jewell's home, detectives found the man they identified as the suspect in the three killings, Michael Jacob Matocha, 21, dead of a gunshot wound.
Matocha did not live in the mobile home community but was a Huntersville resident.
WBTV-TV reports that investigators believe all three homicides and Matocha’s death all occurred late Monday night. Police have not released a possible motive for the killings, but did confirm they believe Knight and Matocha were friends.
