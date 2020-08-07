Janice Jordan, one of John Neville's aunts, lights a candle during a vigil for Neville on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Bailey Park in Winston-Salem, N.C. Demonstrators held the vigil to demand justice for Neville, a Black man who died days after his December 2019 arrest following the release of body camera videos that showed him struggling with guards and yelling he couldn’t breathe as they restrained him. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)