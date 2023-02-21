The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) emergency allotments (EAs) — temporary benefit increases that Congress enacted to address rising food insecurity and provide economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic — will end after February 2023 issuances.
This will result in a benefit cut for every SNAP household in the jurisdictions that still are paying EAs ― 32 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Every household in those states will receive at least $95 a month less; some households, who under regular SNAP rules receive low benefits because they have somewhat higher, but still modest incomes, will see reductions of $250 a month or more. The average person will receive about $90 a month less in SNAP benefits.
Since March of 2020, all those who qualify for SNAP benefits have been getting extra funds. Those funds, according to NCDHHS, are at least $95 per person.
With inflation driving grocery prices up, the ending of the emergency allotments could be financially crushing to some.
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that egg prices alone have increased by 70% within the last year.
After eggs, it was vegetables that went up by almost 33%.
People who won’t get extra SNAP benefits will have to rely on other resources, and some grocery stores are adjusting.
The temporary benefits pushed back against hunger and hardship during COVID. A study estimated that EAs kept 4.2 million people above the poverty line in the last quarter of 2021.
In the year-end government funding bill enacted in late December 2022, Congress terminated the temporary SNAP EAs after the February 2023 issuance, ending the tie to the federal PHE (which the President has announced will end on May 11.) This change was made as part of a bipartisan compromise that created a permanent Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program to provide grocery benefits to replace school meals for some 30 million children in low-income families when schools are closed in the summer ― a time when families with school-aged children are at higher risk for food insecurity. It is deeply unfortunate that, to pay for this important advance, policymakers chose to end the EAs on a date certain rather than leaving them in place until the public health emergency ends. In recent months the EAs have provided about $3 billion each month in additional SNAP benefits in the states in which they are in effect.
