LEXINGTON - A North Carolina pastor and his son are facing felony drug charges after authorities said they caught the pair operating an illicit drug operation out of a church.
Josh Price, 50, and Matthew Price, 28, were arrested this week after deputies seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, nearly 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax) from South Side Baptist Church, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to the church in Lexington, about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte, after receiving reports someone staying in the fellowship hall behind the church was manufacturing marijuana.
Following an investigation, deputies charged the pastor and his son with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.
Both men are due in court for a hearing on the charges on July 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.