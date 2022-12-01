The Marines retired a squadron of Harriers at a re-designation ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
The AV-8B Harrier Fighter Jet have been in service since 1972 and will be replaced with the F-35s.
The squadron will transition to the Marine Corps’ first East Coast operational F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter squadron over the next several years.
VMA-542 has used the Harrier Jet since 1972 to provide air strike defense in Desert Shield, the War in Iraq, and most recently deploying to provide assistance in the Ukrainian conflict.
In the past three years, Harriers have flown more than 12,000 flight hours and been in eight instructor and student training deployments.
One of the old planes will be stripped for parts while put into other Harriers while others will be reserved for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.