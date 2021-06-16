CHAPEL HILL (AP) — Police at a North Carolina university arrested a man who a security officer found on campus Tuesday sleeping inside a car with multiple firearms.
Officers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill charged Joseph John Radomski, 39, of Burlington with felony possession of weapons on school property, news outlets reported.
A police report shows Radomski had a semi-automatic rifle, a bolt action rifle, four other firearms, at least 17 rounds of ammunition in his car, plus a knife and a machete. According to the school, a UNC Hospitals security officer found Radomski sleeping in his car and then found multiple firearms in the car.
Radomski was turned over to the Orange County magistrate in Hillsborough. It's not known if he has an attorney.
UNC Police sent out a campus alert to UNC-CH students, faculty and staff around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
