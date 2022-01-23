LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with felony murder in connection with a shooting death, authorities said.
David Matthew Cameron, 46, of Lexington was charged in the fatal shooting of Ellis Coleman Sr. on a local street, The Dispatch of Lexington reports.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said deputies checked on a call about a shooting late Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated by emergency personnel, but died on the scene.
After an investigation, deputies arrested Cameron on Thursday and charged him with felony murder. He's in the Davidson County jail without bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
