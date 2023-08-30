FILE - North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls speaks during a news conference, June 9, 2020, in Raeigh, N.C. On Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, the Democratic justice on North Carolina's Republican-majority Supreme Court sued an ethics panel to block it from investigating her public comments about state courts and colleagues, saying the probe and other recent scrutiny violate her free speech rights. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP, File)