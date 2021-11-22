BALD HEAD ISLAND (AP) — Three condominiums and one home were destroyed in a weekend fire on a North Carolina island, officials said.
A news release from the Village of Bald Head Island said public safety personnel were dispatched at around 8 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire. Strong winds helped spread the fire to adjacent homes and threatened the surrounding area, the news release said.
It was reported Alan May, public safety director for the Village of Bald Head Island, said one house was occupied at the time of the fire, but the people inside were able to get out before firefighters arrived.
Officials say four firefighters suffered minor injuries, but no residents were hurt. The fire was completely contained by 1 a.m.
