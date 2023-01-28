ONSLOW COUNTY — Two men have been convicted and sentenced to prison after the 2020 death of Paul Disorbo.
Law enforcement went to the Onslow County man's residence the day after roommates of Disorbo reported finding him not breathing. Disorbo was taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he later died.
During the investigation, detectives determined Disorbo's death was found to be caused by an overdose of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
After an investigation, detectives found that Disorbo had bought the drugs from Cordavier Dunn and Christopher Belfiore.
Because the overdose happened at Disorbo's residence with Dunn and Belfiore there doing a drug transaction, the pair both were found responsible in Disorbo's death.
Both Dunn and Belfiore were previously charged with other drug-related crimes prior to Disorbo's death.
Dunn was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020 and later pled guilty on Aug. 17, 2022, to involuntary manslaughter and selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance.
He was given a sentence of three years of supervised probation.
Belfiore was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020 and pled guilty on Nov. 15, 2022 to death by distribution and possession of heroin and got a sentence of more than four years to six years in prison with half a year to almost a year-and-a-half supervised probation afterward.
