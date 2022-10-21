NEW BERN - Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop Wednesday at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County.
The driver, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in Beaufort, was charged with the substances found in the vehicle. He was being held in the Craven County jail.
If you want to report criminal activity and remain anonymous, contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141, or crimestoppers@cravencounty.com.
During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance.
