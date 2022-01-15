DURHAM (AP) — A man in police custody was shot and killed in a North Carolina emergency room early Saturday after scuffling with an officer, officials said.
The man was in the custody of Durham police and was receiving treatment at Duke University Hospital, news outlets reported.
While receiving treatment, he began struggling with an officer and took his gun, Duke Health Director Sarah Avery said in a statement.
A Duke University officer responded and shot the man, according to the statement. Duke Health medical staff tended to the man, but he didn't survive. No one else was injured.
The Duke University Police Department contacted the State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the investigation.
The emergency room remained open with reduced capacity while authorities combed the scene.
Neither the man nor the officers involved were immediately identified. It was unclear why the man had been arrested and why he was receiving medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.