This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say Tincher killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.(Floyd County, GA., Police via AP)