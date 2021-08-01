OXFORD (AP) — A young girl was among three people injured by gunfire during a road rage incident that erupted into shooting between two motorists.
WRAL-TV reported that both drivers have claimed self-defense. The gun violence occurred Saturday in Granville County.
Both cars were driven by men. They had girlfriends and daughters as passengers. According to the Raleigh station, the men exchanged heated words before opening fire on each other. The exact nature of the dispute is unclear.
The report says one driver was shot in the neck and his young daughter sustained a wound to a leg. The other motorist was shot in the hand. The medical status of the youngster and the two men was not immediately clear.
Investigators are reviewing video from security cameras at a grocery store's parking lot where some kind of dispute apparently escalated.
