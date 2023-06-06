JACKSONVILLE - The Onslow County Commission votes to censure one of its board members. Walter Scott was censured in a 5-to-2 vote.
Scott says he has no comment at the moment due to this being a legal matter he plans on releasing a statement in 10 days.
In the resolution, Scott was accused of making derogatory comments to county employees and inserting himself in a 911 call using his own car, which was equipped with an amber light. He’s also accused of wrongfully threatening termination of employees.
Scott disagrees with the accusations.
"It is truly a shame that you sit here and mix in 14 to 18 different conversations and try to put a document together and try to censure me because I'm asking questions," Scott said. "I'm asking questions to make sure we're doing what we're supposed to be doing. There's a lot of things that has gone on that's been overlooked you yourself stated there's a lot of things that's been pushed under the rug."
Chairman Tim Foster says a censure is a formal disapproval of actions and the board making a public statement declaring they disagree with Scott’s actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.